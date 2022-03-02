SARASOTA — Before hearing from residents who wanted to speak at this week’s Sarasota County Schools Board meeting, board chair Jane Goodwin reminded speakers, once again, to be civil.

“Public comment should not be the time to call each other names,” she said.

Board member Shirley Brown said she’s been called a communist and a child abuser. “These insults are uncalled for and very rude,” she said.

A vote for the new public comment policy passed 3-2 with board members Bridget Zeigler and Karen Rose opposing.

The policy will limit public comments to 2 minutes.

“The state is advising to limit people to 1 minute, so I think this is a fair option,” Goodwin said.

There were several public comments in opposition to limited speakers to two minutes.

WORLD LANGUAGE CONFERENCE

Superintendent Brennan Asplen announced the fourth annual Gulf Coast World Language Conference was last week.

“This was all about teachers helping teachers,” he said. “Participants learned new ideas from other educators. Hats off to teachers our who attended this conference.”

This week is Read Across America Week.


“Our students love having visitors read to them and they enjoy listening to the stories.”

MOMENT OF SILENCE

Goodwin started the meeting with a moment of silence for Ukraine citizens fighting for their freedom on Tuesday.

“Our prayers are with them,” she said.

Jane Goodwin

Jane Goodwin.

Following, there was special presentation by the Venice Middle School traveling orchestra. Students gave a live performance of “Beyond the Thunder,” by American musician Neal Schon.

IN OTHER BUSINESS

A job fair is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. March 9 at Lamarque Elementary School, 3415 Lamarque Ave, North Port.

Board members approved the SKY Englewood and SKY Venice schools contract amendment. This amendment changes the corporation name from the SKY Family YMCA Inc. to YMCA of Southwest Florida Inc.

The next School Board work session is set for Thursday, March 10. The time is yet to be determined.

