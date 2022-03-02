featured topical Sarasota County Schools: No name calling during meetings By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Mar 2, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SARASOTA — Before hearing from residents who wanted to speak at this week’s Sarasota County Schools Board meeting, board chair Jane Goodwin reminded speakers, once again, to be civil.“Public comment should not be the time to call each other names,” she said.Board member Shirley Brown said she’s been called a communist and a child abuser. “These insults are uncalled for and very rude,” she said.A vote for the new public comment policy passed 3-2 with board members Bridget Zeigler and Karen Rose opposing.The policy will limit public comments to 2 minutes.“The state is advising to limit people to 1 minute, so I think this is a fair option,” Goodwin said.There were several public comments in opposition to limited speakers to two minutes.WORLD LANGUAGE CONFERENCESuperintendent Brennan Asplen announced the fourth annual Gulf Coast World Language Conference was last week.“This was all about teachers helping teachers,” he said. “Participants learned new ideas from other educators. Hats off to teachers our who attended this conference.”This week is Read Across America Week. “Our students love having visitors read to them and they enjoy listening to the stories.”MOMENT OF SILENCEGoodwin started the meeting with a moment of silence for Ukraine citizens fighting for their freedom on Tuesday.“Our prayers are with them,” she said. Jane Goodwin. Following, there was special presentation by the Venice Middle School traveling orchestra. Students gave a live performance of “Beyond the Thunder,” by American musician Neal Schon.IN OTHER BUSINESSA job fair is planned from 9 to 11 a.m. March 9 at Lamarque Elementary School, 3415 Lamarque Ave, North Port.Board members approved the SKY Englewood and SKY Venice schools contract amendment. This amendment changes the corporation name from the SKY Family YMCA Inc. to YMCA of Southwest Florida Inc.The next School Board work session is set for Thursday, March 10. The time is yet to be determined. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sky Family Ymca Inc. Lamarque Elementary School Venice Middle School Sarasota County School Board Southwest Florida Inc. D/b/a Sky Academy Trending Now North Port rallies for Ukraine North Port's Ukrainians: 'Who can help us?' So much is planned for US 41, River Road Learn about manatee restoration project for Warm Mineral Springs Spelltacular Sweets serves up magical treats Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port rallies for Ukraine North Port's Ukrainians: 'Who can help us?' So much is planned for US 41, River Road Learn about manatee restoration project for Warm Mineral Springs Spelltacular Sweets serves up magical treats
