SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools officials authorized a Suncoast Technical College team to compete in the 2022 Project MFG competition in Belleville, Illinois at its Tuesday meeting.
STC is one of only 12 college teams invited.
"Project MFG is a catalyst that helps elevate the next generation of highly skilled trade professionals by changing mindsets, fostering community preparedness and challenging how the critical skills needed to succeed in modern advanced manufacturing are taught," Superintendent Brennan Asplen said. "We are very proud and wish our students the best in this competition."
The School Board also authorized the Pine View School speech and debate trip to Washington, D.C. on May 27-28 for a national tournament.
A team of Pine View students also has advanced to the international online math finals.
The students — Nolan Boucher, Uday Goyat, John Halcomb, Max Rudin and Lisa Zhang — earned one of the top six spots in the competition that drew more than 2,700 students from the U.S. and U.K.
Winning teams will be awarded a share of $100,000 in scholarships, with the champion team receiving $20,000 in 2022.
The May 17 School Board meeting will be at North Port City Hall chambers.
Due to North Port High School graduation being held the same evening as the board meeting, the meeting will start at 3 p.m.
