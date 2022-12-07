Brennan Asplen

Brennan Asplen greets members of the media prior to the Nov. 29 Sarasota County School Board meeting at The Landings in Sarasota. Board members voted 4-0 to allow the board’s chairperson and attorney to negotiate a separation agreement with Asplen and his attorney.

 SUN FILE PHOTO

SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen signed a separation agreement this week, indicating he will resign as soon as Sarasota County School Board members approve the document.

The board is expected to do that at Tuesday’s regular board meeting.


Download PDF Brennan Asplen Separation Agreement 2022
0
0
0
1
1

Tags

Load comments