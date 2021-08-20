OSPREY — Sarasota County School Board members voted to require masks for students and staff for this school year, but tying the policy to the COVID-19 positivity rate in Sarasota County.
More than 150 people packed the Sarasota County Schools Board chambers on Friday, most were maskless.
The vote came after a five-hour, 20-minute emergency meeting, held only for that discussion.
It goes into effect immediately and for 90 days with exceptions for medical reasons with a doctor's note.
School Board member Tom Edwards made a motion to choose the "Option 3" policy offered by staff, which makes masks mandated for students, staff, visitors and vendors with no opt-out provision. It would be in place while they were on school property and during school and school transportation.
He amended it to automatically suspend the mandate if the the positivity rate in Sarasota County drops below 8% for three consecutive days, according to Health Department numbers. The motion was amended again to reinstate the policy if the number rises to 10% or above in three consecutive days.
The Health Department's Weekly Situation Report released late Friday showed a 18.6% positivity rate for Aug. 13-19.
The measure passed 3-2, with Edwards, chairperson Shirley Brown and vice chairperson Jane Goodwin voting in favor, and members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler opposed.
Edwards made the proposal to tie it to Department of Health numbers because he didn't want to see the School Board finding themselves calling future hearings every time the coronavirus numbers move.
Friday's meeting drew 150 people to pack the School Board chambers to take their turn at the podium. Brown stopped the meeting several times for recesses when audience members grew loud. During board discussion, after three more recesses, she asked deputies to escort the people outside.
"I would hope that we can all work together on this," Brown said, as she read the options at the beginning of the meeting. "That those who opt out do so with some responsibly, because people have rights to make some decisions for their children, but the parents who are concerned about the health of their children, they have rights, too."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order July 30, stating that school district COVID-19 protocols must “allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt-out the student from wearing a face covering or mask.”
In opposition to that order, Broward County School District and Alachua County Public Schools are requiring facial coverings for all students without the ability to opt out, with exceptions for certain medical conditions. Palm Beach, Miami-Dade and Hillsborough counties followed suit this week, deciding on mask mandates.
The Florida Department of Education issued a stern warning Friday to school districts not to defy the governor's order or risk losing state funds and the removal of school board members by the governor.
John Harris, of Port Charlotte, said he came to support his wife.
Teresa DeWitt said she came to rally for no masks in the classroom.
"My 5-year-old twins have a speech impediment," she said. "When their teacher wears a mask, they can't see how she enunciated. The other day my son told me he wanted a hug. Had he been wearing a mask, I wouldn't have been able to understand him. My kids went to a private program last year where they didn't wear masks and had no positive cases."
Dasia Taylor, 14, was away from the verbal crowd standing on the sidewalk near a few masked people holding signs in support of a mask mandate.
"I am one of only a few students who wear a mask in class," Dasia said. "This week, my whole class was shut down because of COVID. All of us who wear masked showed up but no one else, not even the teacher."
Mark Schwartz, whose 12-year-old daughter is fully vaccinated, said it's unfair to put students under so much stress.
"If one child in a school in my daughter's class dies or is on life support, it impacts all of the students and the teachers," he said. "This should not be about politics. No one ever died from wearing a mask. It's just common sense."
Prior to the vote, district Superintendent Brian Alspen asked School Board attorney Patrick Duggan whether he thought the option was legal.
"I think it's inconsistent with the Parents Bill of Rights, it's inconsistent with the governor's executive order, and it's inconsistent with the Department of Health rule," Duggan said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.