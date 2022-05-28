SARASOTA — Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt A. Hoffman responded to residents calls asking how his agency would respond to a school shooter by offering reassurances in a video posted to the agency's social media page.
In the 2 minute message, Hoffman said the agency is well-trained to respond to an active shooter incident.
"I want to take a moment to share with our citizens and especially our parents that we are closely monitoring the press conference and circumstances coming to light at the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas," he said.
"While the full facts will be eventually released, we are learning that law enforcement apparently waited to engage the shooter believing they had a barricaded subject which possibly led to additional lives being lost."
He said his department has received calls and questions about how it deals with the concept of a school shooting.
"I'm taking this opportunity to make it clear that we routinely train for active shooter situations just like this," he said. "Specifically, we train on what is commonly referred to as a single officer response model."
The policy states the first deputy must assume the responsibility to track down a suspect and respond to the gunfire.
"And meet deadly force with deadly force. Period, end of story," he said. "I have personally, on numerous occasions, observed our training scenarios and the time and effort our squad team and our training section puts into developing and implementing our response."
He called the massacre in Texas "nothing short of a horrific tragedy. Nothing we can do will bring back those precious lives."
But, he said, they train for the situation and his department knows the risks.
"We are prepared to lay down our lives to save yours," he stated. "Please cherish the time this Memorial Day weekend with your family while keeping those in Uvalde, Texas in your thoughts and prayers."
That's what we need from our law enforcement. Bravado. Let's face it Republican-rich SW Florida, good guys with guns aren't effective. Eliminating assault weapons, universal background checks, licensed carry only ... those things work.
