NORTH PORT — While the school board in Charlotte County was selecting its choice for a new superintendent Tuesday night, a group of people in North Port were honing in on the characteristics they wanted to see in a new leader for Sarasota County Schools.
"Tell us what you want," asked Steven Joel of McPherson & Jacobson.
Sarasota County School Board members chose the search firm in March to help them find a new superintendent.
About 16 people attended the town hall meeting — the fourth and last of its kind hosted by the school district and McPherson & Jacobsen. The meetings were aimed at getting community input as the selection process begins.
The consultants also accepted input from teachers and school staff at separate meetings.
As Tuesday's public meeting progressed, Joel prompted the participants to answer six questions using a smart phone app. The computer compiled the characteristics the group preferred for a superintendent.
They included good communication and listening skills, transparency, a goal-oriented approach and being non-political.
Joel acknowledged that politics has been an issue with the Sarasota County Schools, as it is around Florida and elsewhere.
"Superintendents who come here (to Florida) have to have a lot of confidence in their ability," he said. "And they also have to deal with things going one statewide," which includes changing laws from Tallahassee.
"That's happening in other states across the country," he said.
Another factor that must be overcome is Florida's broad Sunshine Laws, which make all applications for superintendent public record. A potential candidate who has a job in another district may not apply if he or she knows the application would be open to the public.
Florida, however, does offer excellent climate and beaches, and Sarasota County is a desirable place to live, he said. The school district has had an A rating for years.
The Sarasota County School Board is aiming to replace Brennan Asplen who was hired in 2020, but left the district in January after four out of five board members voted to end his contract and pay a $170,000 severance package.
Board members set a maximum salary at $225,000 for the new superintendent.
Joel said the average tenure for a superintendent in an urban school is about three years, while it is about four years in a suburban district. Sarasota County is somewhere between, he said.
Changing superintendents every few years makes it difficult for a district to develop and execute a five-year strategic plan, he said, which is essential for making improvements.
Other districts in Florida and in states across the country are searching for school leaders. "The pool of superintendents is diminished," Joel said.
McPherson & Jacobson is accepting applications through May 18. Joel said they will present all the applications to the board, and then create a "short list" of the best candidates. The School Board will select finalists to interview in June.
Board members said they hope to have someone selected before the beginning of the 2023-24 school year in August.
The Sarasota County board members are a couple of months behind their peers in Charlotte County in the selection process, who chose Mark Vianello on Tuesday night to replace longtime Superintendent Steve Dionisio. Contract negotiations are underway.
To take the online survey about the qualifications for a new Sarasota County school superintendent, and for more information about the process, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net/superintendentsearch. The online survey ends at 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.
