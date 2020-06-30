The Sarasota County School District is asking families about their plans for the fall regarding students returning to school.
According to a press release, the school reopening parent/guardian survey includes important questions about children returning to school. The answers will be used for planning to reopen the campuses for the 2020-2021 school year in terms of staffing, safety, and how many students and people can be in a room and school.
Parents or guardians are asked to take the survey at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool. Those with more than one child are asked to complete a separate survey for each child.
"The school district needs to have numbers associated with a survey submission to accurately compile data for each school," said Kelsey Whealy, spokesperson for the district. "Schools need very specific information to be able to plan for staffing, safety measures for students and staff."
Families are not locked down to the answers they provide on the survey, however it is to help schools continue with planning.
Parents are asked to complete the survey by June 30.
The district has also updated its draft reopening guidelines. Parents and guardians are encouraged to review the updated guidelines before filling out the survey.
The Sarasota County School Board will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss reopening plans. Members of the public can watch the meeting on the district's YouTube channel, or by calling in to 1-877-853-5257 and use ID number 532 549 747, or in person at 1980 Landings Blvd. in Sarasota.
The public can submit public comments by email to PublicComment@sarasotacountyschools.net. The email will be open Wednesday and Thursday. All emails must be received by 3 p.m.
