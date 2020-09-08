SARASOTA — In partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, the Sarasota County School District is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing at three sites within the district.
Testing will be available to all symptomatic students and staff of Sarasota County Schools, and in some cases, family members of staff or students may be eligible for testing.
To be eligible, the person must be symptomatic, including any or all of the following symptoms: fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, shortness of breath, congestion, GI issues, headaches, body aches, sweats, loss of taste or smell, chills.
If a symptomatic family member needs to be tested to determine a staff or student's quarantine, they may be tested as well.
To request a test, the student's parent or guardian must complete a COVID-19 test request form, and email it to dohsrqcovid19@flhealth.gov. If you are unable to email, call 941-861-2941 with your name and return phone number. A staff member will respond and provide the appointment time and location.
The three sites include:
• Sarasota County Schools Bus Depot, 2080 Citizens Parkway, North Port, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
• Materials Management Department, 101 Old Venice Road, Osprey, 9 a.m. to 1, Monday through Friday.
• Department of Health in Sarasota County, 2200 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, 11 a.m. to midnight, Monday through Friday.
If any of the above times and locations are not convenient, other locations include:
• Robert L. Taylor Community Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota. 7 days a week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• University Town Center, 299 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota. 7 days a week 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Staff/student primary health care provider.
The school district's COVID-19 case dashboard, to access reported positive cases throughout the district is now available on the district's website.
For more information on the district's response to COVID-19 and latest updates, visit sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
