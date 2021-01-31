The Florida Department of Health-Sarasota will send out 3,600 first dose appointment notifications at 11 a.m., today, Sunday, Jan. 31, via the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration system.
Appointment notifications are for vaccine clinics on Tuesday, Feb. 2, or Wednesday, Feb. 3, at the Sarasota Square Mall, 8201 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Registrants receiving an appointment notification must accept the appointment notification to confirm their spot for Tuesday.
Please note, to avoid confusion, there will not be a text alert announcing this.
Community members wishing to confirm their Sarasota County Vaccination Registration account registration or verify their vaccination registration number should contact the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297). Community members should not contact the Everbridge call center.
As of 8:45 a.m., there are more than 109,953 of Sarasota County Vaccination Registration accounts, which does not include second-person sign-ups.
To prepare for your vaccine appoint, remember the following:
- Follow signs toward vaccination site, located on the southwest side of the mall.
- Bring proof or confirmation of appointment and your signed consent form.
- Bring proof of residency; FL driver’s license, utility bill of three months, or other.
- Wear a mask, and as short-sleeve shirt.
- Be prepared for a 15-minute observation.
To verify your vaccination registration number:
- Log into your Sarasota County Vaccination Registration account using the username and password you created.
- Locate the "additional information" section. Your registration number will show as "account number."
Vaccination registration questions should be directed to the Sarasota County Vaccination Registration call center at 941-861-VAXS (8297), not the Everbridge call center.
Vaccination registration numbers for new accounts will not be viewable until 11 a.m. the next business day.
Monitor Sarasotahealth.org or scgov.net for continued updates and information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.