SARASOTA — Sarasota County voters who have used the vote-by-mail process in the past will need to reapply if they want ballots mailed to them for elections this year and next.
Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner puts it succinctly on his website.
“Vote-by mail-requests made prior to Nov. 8, 2022 have expired,” the statement reads.
Paul Donnelly, director of communications and voter outreach for Turner’s office, said they did not anticipate any issues due to the changes in the elections law.
North Port and North Sarasota area voters who have used this method in the past need to reapply before a March 5 deadline if they wish to vote-by-mail in elections for the Holiday Park Park and Recreation District and the Tri-Par Estates Park and Recreation District.
Donnelly had one message specific to North Port residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.
“Anyone who continues to be impacted by Ian can submit a VBM request online (www.sarasotavotes.gov/Voter-Information/MBRS) or contact us (941-861-8619) for assistance updating their voter information. We are happy to help,” Donnelly wrote via email.
Other changes made by the legislature make requesting a vote-by-mail ballot more complex.
Applicants much include their Florida driver license number or Florida ID card number or the last four digits of their Social Security number.
That form of information must match what the elections office has on file.
Ballots will be mailed only to the address on file with the elections office. They will not be forwarded. To mail a ballot to an address other than the one on file, the request must be made in writing and contain the required identifying numbers.
If people requesting a vote-by-mail ballot in writing for someone other than themselves, they must also provide their name, address, relationship to the voter, driver license or ID card number, the last four digits of their Social Security number, if available, and their signature.
They must also provide the voter’s name, address, date of birth, Florida driver license number or ID card number or the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number, and the address to which the ballot is to be mailed.
“Since vote-by-mail requests now expire after each general election cycle, it’s a good idea for voters to get in the habit of requesting mail ballots every two years if they wish to vote by mail,” Turner said via email.
In Florida, voters can vote by mail, vote early in person or on Election Day, he states.
"I want to ensure that voters have access to their preferred method of voting. The good news is that a voter can easily submit a new vote-by-mail request that will last through the end of 2024.”
Succumbing to charges of alleged election fraud in 2020, Florida lawmakers moved last year to enhance voter security despite boasts by state election officials that elections in the state were well run.
