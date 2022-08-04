NORTH PORT — Sarasota Memorial Health Care System has initiated plans for a new hospital in North Port, officials confirmed Thursday.
The public hospital — dubbed SMH-North Port — has started "master planning and pre-construction site work on a new hospital in North Port," said hospital spokesperson Kim Savage in an email to The Daily Sun.
Hosptial leaders are meeting with North Port leaders on Tuesday to discuss the plans, Savage confirmed.
"Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be the health system’s third acute-care hospital and the first hospital for the city of North Port," she stated.
Dubbed SMH-North Port, the new hospital will be built on a 32-acre site on Sumter Boulevard near Interstate 75, Savage stated.
Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to build the medical base needed to support a hospital in North Port, Savage stated.
"The size, cost and construction schedule for the hospital are still being finalized. Hospital officials are meeting with North Port leaders next Tuesday to discuss preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits SMH will seek before construction begins.
Sam George, a board member with ShorePoint Health and a co-founder of the Community Health Action Team to drive a health-provider to North Port, was thrilled with Thursday's news.
Sarasota Memorial Health, he said, had “proven itself … over and over. I'm pleased, pleased for North Port.”
North Port Mayor Pete Emrich confirmed that he and City Manager Jerome Fletcher would meet Tuesday with hospital executives, particularly with SMH president and CEO David Verinder, he said.
“Our arms are wide open,” Emrich said.
The new North Port hospital will offer emergency and acute medical and surgical care, and "medical office buildings with primary and specialty physicians," Savage stated.
"The facility will be hurricane hardened with a back-up energy center and seamless connection to the electronic medical records, clinical systems and specialized support of the entire health system," she stated.
SMH also is updating plans for an outpatient campus on property it owns in Wellen Park and its existing North Port facility, which is a stand-alone emergency room at 2345 Bobcat Village Center Road.
Sarasota Memorial plans to form a North Port Neighborhood Advisory Council for input and from residents.
"The Venice campus was a game-changer," said Savage in an interview. "We'd like to do the same thing in North Port"
SMH-Venice is a full-service acute-care hospital, with nearly 1,000 employees and more than 1,000 physicians and medical staff members.
Sarasota Memorial built the 365,000-square-foot, 5-story hospital near the Laurel and Pinebrook roads, near the I-75 interchange. It opened in 2021 with 110 private patient suites, a 28-bed emergency care center, 8 surgical suites and an inpatient rehabilitation.
In May, hospital leadership announced plans to build a third patient tower as part of a $113 million expansion plan..
In its first six months of operation, the new hospital Venice saw more than 16,000 visits to its emergency room, admitted roughly 5,200 patients, performed over 1,400 surgeries and delivered more than five dozen babies, according to a news release.
The Venice expansion is projected to be open by early 2024, said SMH-Venice President Sharon Roush said in a press release in May.
Bob Mudge, a staff writer for The Daily Sun, contributed to this report.
