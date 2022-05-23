Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School Interact Community Service Club held a school fundraiser to support Ukrainian refugee families. The students delivered the check to Father Demitrio at St. Mary's Ukranian Church on Monday.
NORTH PORT — St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church's efforts to help refugee families from the Russian invasion got a boost Monday.
Sarasota Military Academy Prep Middle School Interact Community Service Club held a school fundraiser and donated $1,000 to the North Port church.
Sixth-grade students learned about the war in their world history class, and quickly came up with ideas to help.
Students came up with a "Buttons for Change" fundraiser with button designs with a goal of raising $1,000.
"Our Community Service Interact club motto is from Gandhi — 'Be the change you wish to see in the world,'" said Jennifer Vanston, world history teacher and club sponsor, wrote in an email.
"Learning about what was happening to families in the Ukraine really hit close to home for many of my students and they wanted to know what they could do to help," Vanston said. "Processing such complex topics is often difficult for children this age to process. It is important that even at this young age they know they can have a positive influence on our world."
Vanston said she is proud of the students for choosing the creative fundraiser.
"We chose St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church in North Port because we have several students that are at our school from North Port and we were aware of the immediate help the church was providing to the Ukrainian refugees on the border of Poland," Vanston said. "They are also bringing bullet proof vests and tourniquets directly to the Ukrainian soldiers to help save lives."
Sarasota Military Academy has students from countries all over the world in our school, said Tom Vara, SMA Prep Middle School principal. "I couldn’t be prouder of how hard our sixth-graders have worked to bring the entire school together to help this cause."
The students delivered the check to Father Demitrio at the church on Monday.
"I know it's only a small thing, but if we can help at least one family, then we have helped change things for the better," said Kya Fernandez, SMA Prep Interact club member.
