OSPREY — “COVID-19 pediatric cases are growing exponentially,” Sarasota County Health Department epidemiology program manager Michael Drennon told the Sarasota County School Board at a Tuesday workshop.
He said they are averaging 30 new cases a day.
“We have staffed up our contract tracers as the numbers continue to rise,” Drennon said.
The dashboard for the public was reset July 1, and there are 86 cases currently. The site is updated every day.
Drennan said the health department has made some modifications to align with changes to CDC guidelines and recommendations.
But there’s not much the Sarasota County School Board, or any other school district in Florida, can do about the rising numbers as the beginning of the school year approaches on Aug. 10.
On Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order directing the Department of Education and Department of Health to write rules to make it clear that parents get to choose whether their child wear a mask to school.
The order states school boards that make masks mandatory will lose state funding.
Chief Operating Officer Jody Dumas said if a student or employee is in critical contact (6 feet or less) with someone who tested positive, people will have to quarantine if they are not completely vaccinated.
“It seems like deja vu … we were discussing this same topic at the same time last year,” Dumas said. “Staff are deep cleaning the schools every night and following the same protocols as last year.”
School Board Chair Shirley Brown said she has concerns about volunteers coming into the elementary schools unmasked.
“How do we contact trace those volunteers?” Brown asked. “Should we require a negative test or ask them to wear a mask? These students are not vaccinated, so it’s not fair to them.”
Superintendent Brennan Asplen suggested school nurses could do rapid tests at the schools.
Drennon agreed to look into the situation to see how many tests are needed and how to distribute them.
One option the board discussed during the two-hour workshop was to have a mask-only classroom for every grade.
“It’s difficult and frustrating because it seems like things change every other day,” Asplen said. “The plan was to move forward with field trips and volunteers, so let’s see how it goes and gather the data over the next few weeks.”
Sarasota County will not offer a remote learning option for students at this year, as it did last year.
