SARASOTA — Is signing a document or a check worthy of a federal complaint?
Like most everything, it depends on who’s asked, according to a complaint filed in July with the Federal Election Commission.
The Gulfport, Fla., man filing the complaint insisted that Sarasota school board member Eric Robinson, on behalf of a Political Action Committee, or a PAC, had violated federal election rules for accepting campaign money from a so-called foreign national.
Robinson is listed a treasurer for Florida Country, a political committee that reportedly accepted $2,500 from Queensgate Homes, a custom builder with an Ontario, Canada, address.
No limit exists on the amount that can be contributed to a political committee.
Queensgate Homes-Vensota Properties, has a Lakewood Ranch address, said Robinson, who likened his role as treasurer to an accountant handling a client’s tax documents.
“I’m not involved” in running the PAC, said Robinson, acknowledging that he had served as treasurer for dozens of such political committees through his Venice CPA firm. “I record the transactions,” he added.
Robinson is a Sarasota County School Board member facing challenger Tom Edwards.
The Gulfport man documenting campaign contributions is George Thurlow, who in social media profiles lists himself as a student at the Stetson University College of Law.
Thurlow in a LinkedIn profile describes himself as “heavily involved in politics at the local and state level with various organizations including currently serving as a member of the Florida Democratic Party’s Diversity & Inclusion Committee and having previously served on the Florida Democratic Party’s 2017 Convention Resolutions Committee and on the Florida College Democrats Executive Board. He is also familiar with matters of campaign finance and compliance, having served as a Campaign Treasurer.”
Thurlow did not return calls to a number listed in the July 28 filing with the Federal Election Commission.
But such complaints in election season, legitimate or otherwise, are regarded as a common tactic, according to North Port commissioners targeted for such things.
Commissioner Chris Hanks, for example, insisted that citizen complaints against him filed with a Florida agency are more about public humiliation, or legalizing “personal agendas. That’s what they do.”
The Florida Ethics Commission this month had found “no probable cause” in a 2019 citizen complaint against Hanks. He termed the matter a “system for harassment.” Hanks is running for a seat with the Sarasota County Board of Commissioners.
“Imagine if I could just focus,” he added.
Commissioner Vanessa Carusone had also survived campaign complaints lodged against her in a long career that ends in November.
One of nearly two dozen, she said, stuck: failure to attach disclaimers on campaign literature.
“There’s a huge shift” in the conduct between constituents and those serving them, she said. “They treat you like crap … and get away with it.”
Candidate arguments of political witch hunts or stalking, said Bill Goetz, a North Port watchdog who had filed the ethics complaint against Hanks, argued “that’s pretty ridiculous. I’m not running for office. And when an elected official utilizes his position for his financial gain, I’m simply pointing it out.”
Wendi Leach, listed as chair of a political action committee working on behalf of Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran’s re-election campaign, was named with Robinson in Thurlow’s filing with the Federal Elections Commission.
The complaint was acknowledged on July 31 by an official with the Commission’s Office of Complaints Examination & Legal Administration. No deadline for a resolution was provided.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.