The Learning Village is a prototype school design. Design elements may be incorporated in the planned high school for Wellen Park.

The Sarasota County School Board approved an architect contract for the new high school at Wellen Park on Tuesday.

An artist's rendering of a prototype school. design elements from the prototype may be used in the design of the new high school in Wellen Park.

The new facility will be 325,000 square feet with 2,100 student stations. It will have two, three-story classroom wings, according to the contract, and include an auditorium, media center, cafeteria with kitchen, gym with full athletic amenities, and classrooms on a compact site located in Wellen Park, a fast-growing planned community in North Port.


