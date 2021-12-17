The Sarasota County School District announced Friday that Duane Oakes will be the new Chief of Police of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department.
He replaces Chief Tim Enos, who announced at the Dec. 7 school board meeting he is planning to retire in January.
“I am very proud to have served this community for more than 23 years,” Enos said.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen shared a message with employees on Thursday.
Oakes is a lieutenant within the Sarasota County Schools Police Department. He will begin as new Chief of Police and executive director of Safety & Security on Jan. 11.
Oakes has more than 30 years of law enforcement experience "with a proven ability to provide ethical, positive, and effective policing," the school district stated in an email Friday afternoon.
The district, in response to the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 students and teachers dead, created its own police force in 2018. Michael Andreas was the district's executive director of public safety, and the first chief of police was Paul Grohowski.
Five months later, both were gone, and Enos, a long-time Sarasota County Sheriff's deputy, was announced as the district's choice for both executive director of public safety and police chief.
Oakes has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Colorado Technical University and received his equivalence of training for Florida Department of Law Enforcement certification from Chipola College, according to district officials. He is a graduate of the 215th Session of the FBI National Academy and has training as an Emergency Medical Technician from Trinidad State Junior College.
Oakes started with the school district as a sergeant when the department in 2018 and was promoted to lieutenant in 2019.
He served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army; a dispatcher, patrolman, sergeant, investigator sergeant, and lieutenant with the Monte Vista Police Department; the Director of the Law Enforcement Training Academy at Trinidad State Junior College; and a patrolman, detective corporal, lieutenant, captain, and chief of police with the Alamosa Police Department, the school district stated.
"The depth of Chief Oakes’ law enforcement experience and leadership prowess has been invaluable to the SCSPD thus far, and we look forward to seeing him achieve many great things in the years to come," Asplen said. "Please join me in congratulating Chief Oakes on his expanded role within the school district family."
