SARASOTA — Sarasota County School’s budget was approaching $1 billion last summer.
This year’s tentative budget has broken through that barrier at more than $1.3 billion.
The Sarasota County School Board announced a tentative district budget and property tax rate for the 2022-23 school year at a special meeting Thursday.
The tentative budget for the upcoming school year is $1,358,092,480 — an increase of nearly $400 million from the previous fiscal year.
Bonnie Penner, who presented a breakdown of the budget to board members for her first time as the district’s chief financial officer, said the purpose of the meeting is to approve the tentative property tax rate.
Once that rate is set, board members can opt to lower it, but not raise it as they calculate the coming year’s spending plan.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen recommended dropping the property tax rate from 6.709 mills in 2021 to 6.272 this year, lowering the rate from last year’s by just over .4 mills.
A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property. One mill for a home assessed at $200,000 would be $200, without considering any other factors.
A lower property tax rate doesn’t mean taxes would go down for most homeowners. Sarasota County Property Appraiser Bill Furst calculated the assessed value that the district can levy taxes on at $94,765,866,616 this year.
That represents an increase of 27.3% from the 2021 tax roll of $74,435,427,897.
“It’s a wonderful position to be in — this is the first time we have seen this much money going into a new fiscal year,” board member Shirley Brown said.
The total budget for the last fiscal year was nearly $1 billion.
There will be a workshop for the board on Aug. 17.
The board voted 4-1 to advertise the new millage rate and the tentative budget, with Board Member Bridget Ziegler voting against the tentative budget.
A public hearing is set for July 26 so the public to comment on the tentative budget. The board is set for a final budget hearing on Sept. 13; the fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
For more information on upcoming meetings, visit www.sarasotacountyschools.net.
