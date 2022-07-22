Sarasota County Schools (copy)

Sarasota County Schools has a tentative budget for the upcoming year at more than $1.3 billion. 

 sun FILE PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

SARASOTA — Sarasota County School’s budget was approaching $1 billion last summer.

This year’s tentative budget has broken through that barrier at more than $1.3 billion.


