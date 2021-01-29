The Sarasota County School District is partnering with the Florida Department of Health to get older employees of the school district vaccinated for COVID-19 this weekend.
On Sunday, all school district employees over the age of 65 are eligible to receive the vaccine at the newly opened vaccine distribution site at Sarasota Square Mall, inside next to the former Sears building.
This vaccination opportunity is a one-day-only event for eligible employees. The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., because of scheduling demands and availability, according to district spokesperson Craig Maniglia.
All district employees who are 65 or older are eligible. That includes instructional, administrative and support staff, along with charter school employees and substitute teachers.
Anyone who is eligible for the vaccination should have received an email from the school district with a link to a survey to sign up. Any school employees who are 65 or older and do not have access to email should contact their supervisor.
