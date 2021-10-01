SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools will consider repealing its mask policy at a meeting on Tuesday.
The mask mandate was temporarily suspended on Monday because of a provision that makes masks optional if the positivity rate for the county falls below 8% for three consecutive days.
Board members are concerned about the possibility of having to switch back and forth from masks being optional to mandatory if the positivity rate continues to fluctuate.
"The superintendent (Brennan Asplen) added the agenda item to Tuesday’s Board meeting," said Craig Maniglia, director of communications and community relations. "He would like to discuss repealing the policy with the Board as it stands now. If another mask policy is needed it would give us a chance to implement the functionality of the policy better."
Board chair Shirley Brown said the Department of Health reported the county had a 5.38% COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday.
"The mandate is currently suspended since we were below 8% on Sept. 22 through Sept. 24," Brown said. "One of my concerns has been the number of students who are testing positive after being in quarantine. We are not able to get that information from the county."
The new Florida Department of Health rule empowers parents to decide if their healthy child should quarantine. Under the new rule, the only children required to quarantine are those that either test positive for COVID or who are symptomatic. But several school districts in the state have been battling the Department of Health, and Gov. Ron DeSantis, over their ability to require masks.
Brown also said the School Board will also discuss new rules on public comment at a workshop on Tuesday.
"We will be redefining 'disorderly conduct' in the public comment policy stating that profane language and gestures and disrespectful comments will not be acceptable at meetings."
Update on visitor policy, field trips
On Friday, Sept. 10, the district suspended field trips and nonessential visitors and volunteers on all campuses during the school day.
Based on the latest COVID-19 community spread percentages, Sarasota County Schools will be lifting this precautionary measure effective Monday, Oct. 4.
Starting Monday, schools will be able to schedule field trips and all visitors and volunteers are welcome back on campuses.
"Please note that all visitors and volunteers must still check-in at the front office with their photo ID/driver’s license," the district stated in a message shared with families and employees.
"Prior to arriving at a school to visit or volunteer, parents and guests should refer to their individual school’s visitor and volunteering guidelines and procedures. Additionally, all volunteers must have their information up-to-date and activated with the school district’s community relations team before they can start volunteering.
"We encourage everyone to continue to practice good health habits to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 in our schools and the community at-large. We will closely monitor the transmission rate and will share additional updates or changes, as needed."
