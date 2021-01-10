SARASOTA — A Sarasota County Area Transit driver has been confirmed by the Florida Department of Health to have tested positive for COVID-19.
In consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT has identified the following operational dates and routes served by the affected driver:
- Route 14, 2:15-7:03 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 5-6.
- Route 12, 1:45-9:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7.
DOH-Sarasota is recommending anyone who rode these routes on the dates listed to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms.
If a passenger suspects they have been exposed or feels symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider, DOH-Sarasota or visit one of the free state-testing sites located at 5400 Bradenton Road in Sarasota.
Those wanting to get tested can also go to the Robert L. Taylor Center, located at 1845 34th St. in Sarasota
In accordance with operational procedures, SCAT buses are thoroughly sanitized nightly and cleaned throughout the day.
Sarasota County representatives are reminding riders that SCAT and SCAT Plus services are suspended to limit passenger interactions.
Riders should also enter through the rear doors, practice social distancing and wear masks while using SCAT whenever possible.
If someone has COVID symptoms, they should not use SCAT services. SCAT bus operators have been provided facemasks, gloves, hand sanitizer and operational changes.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000, or visit scogv.net or floridahealthcovid19.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.