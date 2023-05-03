Cly'etavia Ashonna Lee

Cly'etavia Ashonna Lee

NORTH PORT — A Sarasota woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing people who intended to purchase a car from her.

Cly'etavia Ashonna Lee, 21, allegedly held two people at gunpoint on two different occasions after arranging to meet through Facebook Marketplace, authorities stated.


   

