NORTH PORT — A Sarasota woman was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing people who intended to purchase a car from her.
Cly'etavia Ashonna Lee, 21, allegedly held two people at gunpoint on two different occasions after arranging to meet through Facebook Marketplace, authorities stated.
"Be careful with who you meet online to conduct transactions in person," a North Port Police Department statement from Wednesday read.
Lee has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault, and using a phone to facilitate a felony.
According to North Port Police Department, Lee committed two robberies over the past weekend when she met prospective buyers for a vehicle. She allegedly met both on the 5200 block of South Biscayne Boulevard.
In both situations, Lee allegedly held the victims at gunpoint and robbed them of "thousands" in cash and credits cards. She later tired to use the credit cards at various locations.
"After a thorough investigation, Lee was arrested in Sarasota Tuesday night, thanks to help from the Sarasota Police Department," the NPPD statement read, adding there was video evidence in the case.
Authorities noted in the statement it is relatively rare to be robbed in such a manner. However, it noted, residents should always be cautious when making transactions with people they do not know personally.
North Port Police recommend such transactions should take place in "well-lit, video-monitored" locations — which can include the e-commerce designated area in front of NPPD headquarters on City Hall Boulevard.
Lee is currently being held in the Sarasota County Jail with no bond.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.