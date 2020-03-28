NORTH PORT — In honor of those helping combat the coronavirus, recording artist Eirinn Abu performs a live concert Sunday at WKDW 97.5-FM radio.
Fans can watch the saxophonist play live on the KDWRadio.com Facebook page starting at 7 p.m. Social-distancing won’t allow guests at the yellow building off Tamiami Trail.
“I met him at Trinity Lutheran Church,” said Rich Suggs, who does weekly shows on the North Port community radio station. “He has a music ministry and performs concerts at churches also. He’s done over 1,000 church concerts. He also performs with Manny Lopez of Miami Sound Machine.”
Abu, 59, is often compared to Kenny G, a soprano saxophonist who is also a little bit country. He is the founder of Music for Life Ministries.
On Facebook, Abu invited fans to relax Sunday and enjoy his concert. Some of his hymns include “Mary Did You Know,” “Just as I Am” and “The Prayer.”
“I know it’s going to be an emotional ride, but I’m going to try to my best to have us laugh and enjoy and have a moment together and share some love,” he said.
Abu also has a new live video podcast called The Vent, a live show that will allow guests to randomly call in and get things off their chest. He’s open to have guests for his podcast too.
“We will have a guest each week, a hot topics, a cooking recipe challenge and feature a selected recording artist promoting their new release,” he said. “But, most importantly, it is a platform where we can all vent.”
For more information and updates, check out Eirinn Abu on Facebook.
