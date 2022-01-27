NORTH PORT — Couples wanting to renew wedding vows have the chance at the “Say I Do Again” event, set for Feb. 12 at the Garden of the Five Senses in North Port.
The cost is $15 per couple and includes a short ceremony, certificate, champagne toast, photos and a goody bag.
The event is a fundraiser for the North Port Kiwanis Club.
The idea was sparked by a similar event Sarasota County Parks at area beaches, Kiwanis Past President Andrew Sias said. Sias is among those signed up for the event.
“North Port doesn’t have a beach, but we have the Garden of the Five Senses and it’s very pretty,” he said.
The event includes professional photographers and chances to win some prizes, including couples’ massages and a year of car washes.
“It really should be a lot of fun,” Sias said.
The Kiwanis Club is splitting the money with the city, which will use its portion for children who can’t afford summer camp. Kiwanis’ portion will go to launching a nursing scholarship for Suncoast Technical College in North Port.
“We want to give local students a chance to do what they love if their passion is nursing,” he said. “We want to partner with the technical college in North Port and help students stay here and get jobs at local hospitals.”
Kiwanis also plans to share money with the North Port High School Key Club for their upcoming leadership convention in Daytona.
There are 25 couples signed up with plenty of room in the garden at both ceremonies. The informal ceremony is at 3:30 p.m. and formal is at 5 p.m.
Couples can sign up by calling the city parks department at 941-429-7275 or mailing a check for $15 to: Parks, 6207 W. Price Blvd, North Port, FL 34291. Write Say I Do Again in the memo section of the check.
“We would love to see 100 couples come together to get remarried,” Sias said. “Helping students, reducing the nursing shortage and saying I Do Again to your favorite Valentine is really a win-win.”
