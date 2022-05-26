NORTH PORT — Renters beware is the message North Port police are pushing.
Online scammers are ripping off those seeking places to live, either posing as property managers or homeowners listing rooms or housing, a police spokesperson said.
The swindlers cut and paste legitimate rentals, posting them on such platforms Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, police report.
Those tenant candidates pay application fees or deposits of thousands of dollars. Renters had arrived with their stuff and only learn then they've been had, spokesman Josh Taylor said.
Some 15 complaints this year had been filed with North Port police, said Taylor, who Thursday posted a YouTube interview with the police investigators chasing rent scammers.
North Port authorities watch the internet to flag or possibly ensnare the scammers, Taylor added, seeking deals outside the norm, he said, or “proactively looking for listings that don't fit the mold.”
Reported frauds likely are the tip of an iceberg, as getting ripped off is sometimes part of modern life, certainly embarrassing. The key, Taylor stressed, was putting yourself on alert with monthly rents $300-$500 under going rates, in dealing by email or text only.
People should also be cautious if rental inspections appear odd, leaving keys under door mats or doors unlocked, for example. And never using cash transfer apps or Western Union without complete confidence in the transaction, Taylor said, or “if something wasn't adding up.”
Potential fraud can be reported to North Port Police at 941-429-7300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.