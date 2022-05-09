WELLEN PARK — State College of Florida Collegiate School Class of 2022 celebrated its graduation at its Venice campus on Thursday.
This is the school’s second graduating class.
“This class is dedicated to success and is reaping the rewards of their hard work,” SCFCS Venice Head of School Karen Peck stated in an email. “These students have been accepted to more than 30 prestigious colleges and universities nationally and internationally.”
More than half of the graduating class made the SCF dean’s or president’s list, and nearly 20 students were members of the SCFCS Venice National Honor Society, according to the release.
The graduates also completed about 3,500 hours of combined community service.
Tania Slobodyan received the Graduate Achievement Award. Hailey Warner was recognized with the Graduate Appreciation Award. The Outstanding Graduate Award was presented to Diana Labrador.
According to the release, in addition to transferring to four-year universities and elsewhere, some graduates will remain at SCF to complete workforce degrees. One graduate has enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
The graduates earned more than $1.3 million in scholarships from Bright Futures, Florida Gulf Coast University, New College, the University of South Florida and other institutions.
SCF-Venice’s charter was approved in 2018 by the Sarasota County School Board. The school was based on a model established at SCF’s main campus in Bradenton. The collegiate school technically, the first high school to open in the West Villages area, opened in the fall of 2019, at first with juniors who made up the 2021 graduating class.
