SARASOTA — Six candidates are competing for three open seats for the Sarasota County School Board election on Aug. 23 — and Lauren Kurnov is leading the way as far as monetary contributions.

Kurnov is running for District 4, held by Shirley Brown who will be retiring at the end of the year. She currently has raised $202,431, $5,058 in-kind services and $182,150 total expenditures.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments