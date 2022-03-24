VENICE — Sarasota County Schools Board attorney updated the board Thursday on a bill Gov. Ron DeSantis received.
If signed into law by the governor, school board member across the state will have 12-year term limits.
The bill also puts more scrutiny on school library books and instructional materials.
The Florida Senate and House passed the bill during the recent legislative session. DeSantis will have until April 6 to act on it.
“The most controversial part of the bill is aimed at giving parents and members of the public increased access to the process of selecting and removing school library books and instructional materials,” LaFace said.
Only three board members were present at the Thursday night meeting at Venice City Hall. Vice Chair Tom Edwards called the meeting to order. Board members Bridget Ziegler and Karen Rose were at the meeting, while Chair Jane Goodwin and board member Shirley Brown were absent.
STUDENTS, ATHLETES HONORED
Venice High School Principal Zoltan Kerestely congratulated two Venice High students who were selected as National Merit Scholarship finalists.
Alexia King and Haley Sprague were selected from more than 1 million entries.
“To be selected from so many bright students speaks to academic excellence and a commitment from these students, their teachers and their parents.”
The Venice High School girls basketball team was recognized for winning the state championship by Sarasota County Schools Athletic Director James Slaton.
“Not only are they a great group of athletes, these girls also had an overall grade point average of 3.8 or higher,” Slaton said.
The Venice School football team was recognized for winning the state championship.
Slater congratulated coaches and players of the team, as well as the Special Olympics basketball team, also state champions.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen congratulated all the students and athletes for their achievements.
WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH
Kelly Ellington, director of curriculum for elementary schools, introduced Taylor Ranch Elementary School Principal Tara Spielman, who gave a a special presentation about Women’s History Month.
“Art students are doing self portraits for fifth-grade graduation and they are inspired by self-portrait artists from women across the globe,” Spielman said. “Each student chose to honor a woman for their accomplishments in art, science, sports and civil rights.”
Ellington said she was proud of the work the students have done.
“Tara has helped showcase how students at Taylor Ranch have learned about important contributions women have made throughout the United States and beyond.” The next School Board meeting is 6 p.m. April 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.