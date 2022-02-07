SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Schools Board received a legislative update at its monthly workshop Tuesday.
Ron LaFace and Megan Fay, from Capital City Consulting, updated the board on the situation halfway through the legislation session in Tallahassee, with proposed education budgets released.
“The Senate budget proposal is actually very positive for K-12 education, it proposes a $239 increase to the base student allocation,” LaFace said. “The House also proposes a base student allocation increase of $150 — not as high as the Senate, but certainly a healthy increase.”
The Senate budget includes $50 million in teacher salary increases, and the House proposes increases in teacher salary categories by $250 million, LaFace said.
Among the other proposals they spoke about, House Bill 1467 puts the selection of books and instructional materials, as well as class reading lists, under increased review and ramps up public involvement in the process.
“The goal of the bill is to make more transparency on both instructional materials and the library book process and it would give the school board the power to remove a book from the district,” Fay said. “The bill would put into effect new standards for library book reviewers.”
House Bill 1203 revises provisions relating to offenses against students by authority figures, teacher preparation programs, and background screenings and employment of certain educational personnel. This bill clarifies that school districts have to collectively bargain teacher performance evaluation criteria.
“Another big piece of legislation moving through is the K-12 testing overhaul,” Fay said. “This is Governor DeSantis’ proposal to eliminate the FSA testing and replacing it with progress monitoring. Both bills are moving through the chambers.”
Senate Bill 148, referred to recently as “Stop the Woke Act” is gaining attention around the state.
“The bill represents an attempt to prevent CRT and other forms of ‘woke-ness’ from appearing in both workplaces and schools,” LaFace said. “The bill does state that instructional personnel may facilitate instructions to address how freedoms of persons have been infringed.”
The next School Board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.
