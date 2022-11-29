SARASOTA - A Sarasota County Schools Board meeting is underway at the district's main office along Landings Boulevard in Sarasota on Tuesday night.
The School Board has on its agenda the career fate of Superintendent Brennan Asplen, who was threatened with a firing as a new School Board took over the dias a week ago.
During the meeting, an audience applauded as Asplen entered - giving the district leader a standing ovation.
There was a smattering of boos as School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Robyn Marinelli took their seats.
At its Nov. 22 meeting, Board chair Karen Rose called for setting the emergency meeting, saying she wanted to discuss terminating Asplen’s contract.
“I was contacted about working out a mutually agreeable separation from the School District shortly after last Tuesday’s board meeting at which the motion to terminate my contract was made,” states a letter signed by Asplen and addressed to “our Sarasota County Schools employees, families, and community.”
District officials sent the letter out by email Monday night.
“Though my wife and I were highly disappointed and plummeted into emotional turmoil by last Tuesday’s motion, after much reflection over the Thanksgiving holiday, it is with a heavy heart that I have accepted the fact that I will soon be separated by the School Board, as a collaborative relationship does not appear to be attainable,” Asplen wrote.
Asplen wrote that he did not want to “be a distraction from the passionately steadfast commitment of our SCS teachers, administrators, employees, and the greater parent/student community. I want the Sarasota County School District to heal; I desire for our community to be at peace.”
