SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members voted against a contract with Vermilion Education LLC on Tuesday night, following more than three hours of community input with most speakers asking the board to scrap the deal.
The vote came at about 10:30 p.m. with board chair Bridget Ziegler and vice chair Karen Rose voting in favor of the $28,000 consulting contract.
Board members Tom Edwards, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli voted against it.
The contract would have given the firm the task of developing a districtwide report on policies and practices, and compliance with state and other laws.
Edwards has opposed the contract since Ziegler brought up the consulting firm in March. Vermilion Education was founded three months ago by Jordan Adams, a graduate and former employee of Hillsdale College. The Michigan institution has been a proponent of Christian-based curriculum.
Edwards said he felt "blindsided" but the proposition, since the board didn't have the chance to discuss the project or the consulting firm.
Enos, before voting against it, said his decision would not be based on politics, but on how the district was compliant to state laws.
Marinelli said she had an issue with the scope of the contract, not honing in on what the district really needed from the consultant. After the vote, she said she was hoping to discuss the consulting job in a workshop.
"I haven't shut the door," she said.
Dozens of people took to the podium for the public input portion of the meeting, speaking for more than three hours. Almost all criticized the board's conservative majority for recent decisions. About a half-dozen read letters on behalf of teachers who did not want to be named.
The repeated message to School Board members: Discard the Vermilion contract.
Some pointed out how the consulting firm is only four months old with no track record of clients, and worried that right-wing ideologies would infiltrate the district.
Others said the district did not release a request for proposal for a districtwide study, nor put the project out to bid, invite other consulting firms to compete for the job or perform due diligence investigating Vermilion.
Some questioned the board's direction in trying to rush the firm into a consulting role.
"We know what you are doing and we will not stop fighting," said Jenna Holmes, a parent who identified as a second-generation Sarasota County schools alumni. "Stop the hate, stop the racism, stop the bigotry. It's disgusting. I urge you to listen to the people."
Before the meeting, a planned rally outside the school administration building drew a few hundred protesters, with many expressing their unhappiness with recent decisions by the board.
Several carried signs and wore shirts and buttons stating their issues with the board’s conservative majority. Many asked the board members to vote no on a contract with Vermilion Education LLC. Others asked the board to continue funding for pre-K programs. A 20-foot-long banner urged the board not to ban books with 3-foot-tall orange letters.
Riverview High School senior Chloe Boggs, president of the Youth Chapter of Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida which sponsored the rally, started it off with a chant.
“What do we do when our nation’s under attack?” she said into her bullhorn. “We stand up and fight back," came the answer.
"What do we do when trans kids are under attack?”
“We stand up and fight back,” protesters responded.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.