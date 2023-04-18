SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members voted against a contract with Vermilion Education LLC on Tuesday night, following more than three hours of community input with most speakers asking the board to scrap the deal.

The vote came at about 10:30 p.m. with board chair Bridget Ziegler and vice chair Karen Rose voting in favor of the $28,000 consulting contract.


Download PDF Vermilion Education contract
   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments