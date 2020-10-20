SARASOTA — For the third meeting in a row, the Sarasota County School Board reviewed the district's mandatory mask mandate.
Ultimately, after hearing from a doctor from Sarasota Memorial Hospital and representatives from the Department of Health of Sarasota County, and the public, the board voted 3-2 and agreed to hear COVID updates from Superintendent Brennan Asplen III at every meeting moving forward.
Despite hearing from the medical experts, board member Bridget Ziegler expressed her concern for the younger students. Ziegler acknowledged she will receive backlash as a result of her decision not to support the mask policy.
Board member Eric Robinson expressed his hope for the board to reach a unanimous decision regarding the mask mandate policy, but ultimately decided to vote against the policy.
"There are things in this policy, not having phase-outs could come back to haunt us, could cause a countereffect of what you're trying to do, not having a phase-out in this, that basically just one day you could not have the policy," he said.
Robinson did not put forward an amendment to the policy or offer a recommendation for phase-outs.
Dr. Manuel Gordillo from Sarasota Memorial Hospital said there is no evidence of negative effects from long-term mask wearing. Gordillo said the only negative impact that appears common is ears being uncomfortable from the loops of the masks or headaches.
Also for the third week, board members listened to more than two hours of public comment regarding the mask mandate.
The board received 57 cards of those wishing to give their input to the board.
"This is just another stalling tactic, and I find it really egregious that we're doing this again," said board member Jane Goodwin.
Board member Ziegler asked the board what metrics they would need to see in order to begin to loosen the mask mandate requirements.
After noon Tuesday, officers with the school police department blocked off a large portion of the parking lot in front of the district office, anticipating another large crowd to show up for public comment. Fifteen officers were present for the meeting.
People began showing up to the district office an hour and a half prior to the meeting, and many signed up for public comment.
Due to a limited room capacity as a result of the pandemic, seating inside the board chambers is limited to 50 people. School resource officers handed out numbers to those who wished to sit inside, in order to secure their place in the main room.
The mother of an 8-year-old student, Ashley Cote, had to take the day off work to be at the meeting.
She said she was glad that the board promised to provide a COVID update at every meeting.
"Being revisited every month is a good thing," she said. "Stating that children should be masked until June of 2021 is ridiculous."
Cote added that she hopes the number of people who showed up to provide public comment would show the school board they are together.
During the morning's workshop, board chair Caroline Zucker pleaded for the parents to join the board in helping to keep their kids safe.
"We're getting blamed for the masks, but we need the parents' help," she said.
Zucker said the COVID-19 cases among students aren't being spread at the schools, but from students attending parties.
"They're bringing it in," she said. She asked the parents to not allow their students to attend parties, and if they do, to wear masks and encourage social distancing.
Nabil Shariff, an alumnus of Pine View School, said he decided not to attend this meeting in-person, despite having attended the previous two meetings to speak about equity and the mask mandate.
Shariff said after speaking publicly, he experienced backlash on social media.
"We were alluded to in their (Concerned Parents of Sarasota County) posts on Facebook as 'uninformed or brainwashed kids who needed to start acting like adults,'" he said.
At the October meeting, Shariff was protesting with a group of students to encourage the School Board to include information about Black Lives Matter in the curriculum.
"Their group screamed at us causing a commotion and sort of semi-standoff of chanting," he said.
Shariff added that following the meeting, threats became more specific to him, which included messages to "settle this in the parking lot" and to "go back to where he came from," he said.
Shariff said he chose not to attend Tuesday's meeting in part due to the backlash, and because of the lack of mask-wearing to avoid possibly putting his family at risk.
After hearing about the backlash students had received for standing up for what they believe in, Sharon Kunkel of Sarasota said she and a large group of parents began talking on social media.
"It's disgraceful," she said. "We want to support their right to speak from their hearts. Everybody has a right to express themselves with courtesy and be received with courtesy."
During the morning workshop, Jane Goodwin wondered why the motion to approve the mask policy appeared under "new business" on the agenda. She believed it should have been presented under "consent agenda."
"Here we go again with the division on the school board," she said. "It's much ado about … it's done."
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
