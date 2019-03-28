SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board took its first look at the 2019-20 budget Tuesday, agreeing to allow Superintendent Todd Bowden to change the district’s budget policy.
The board first discussed the budget at a workshop, with School Board members Eric Robinson and Bridget Ziegler opposing Bowden’s request to change the way the district calculates its reserve fund balance. The request was later approved in a 3-1 vote, with Robinson dissenting and Ziegler absent.
The district’s current policy dictates that 7.5 percent of expenditures must be maintained in reserves.
Misti Corcoran, the district’s chief financial officer, said the state calculates fund balance differently, basing it off revenue instead of expenditures. She added that this prompted Bowden’s proposal to change the district’s policy.
State law requires districts to have at least 3 percent of revenue in reserves.
Bowden faced opposition from Robinson and Ziegler who raised concerns about changing the district’s 7.5 percent fund balance requirement, with Robinson noting that Bowden promised to keep the reserves at that level.
Bowden said he did not propose changing the current requirement, and did not suggest lowering the requirement to 3 percent.
“What I’m showing to the board is that there’s a discrepancy in the way that our fund balance is calculated, compared with other districts and the state,” Bowden said. “And so, one of the options that I am presenting to you is opposed to cutting services to our kids, which is the difficult decisions that you’re talking about, which is for us to take a look and align our calculation with state statute.”
School Board members Shirley Brown, Caroline Zucker and Jane Goodwin supported Bowden’s proposal.
“I don’t know why we came up to this plan of doing it the way we do it,” Brown said. “But I think we should be in compliance and do it the way the state is doing it.”
Brown and Zucker said this change could possibly allow the district to give staff raises.
Robinson and Ziegler disagreed, arguing that changing the calculation would not create a better opportunity for staff.
“This doesn’t create any more money,” Robinson said. “This doesn’t create a single dollar to give out raises.”
Goodwin added that the biggest problem affecting the district is the declining millage. In three years, the district has lost $94 million with the rollback of the required local effort, she said.
The preliminary budget for 2019-20 is $458,859,916, as of Tuesday’s workshop. The projected results for 2018-19 is $4.51 million.
District officials also noted that the district saved nearly half a million dollars by using its own police force. The district will hire 20 additional school resource officers to stand guard at nearly all its schools, eliminating the need to contract local law enforcement officers next year. The only two schools that will remain staffed by an outside agency are Venice Elementary and Venice High.
