NORTH PORT — Sarasota County School Board members plan to discuss at Tuesday night's meeting an application from Charter Schools USA to open a new K-8 charter school in Wellen Park.
One group of residents is planning to be at the meeting expressing opposition to the proposal.
"All our voices are needed now to help save public education," Venice resident Kindra Muntz said. "Simply showing up at the meeting will make a difference."
Group members have spoken to school board members during public comment portions of recent meetings.
Sarasota County resident Carol Lerner sent out an email Friday titled "Keep Charter Schools USA Out of Sarasota," asking recipients to share the email with others.
"Our children are not for profit," was the message in the email. "Attend the rally and wear a red T-shirt."
Muntz has served on the operating board of a local nonprofit public charter school, Island Village Montessori School, for 10 years.
"I know the value that high-quality nonprofit charter schools can offer," Muntz said. "However, for-profit charter schools have a different business model, focused on profit for their executives rather than services to their students. They typically drain public funds for the benefit of their founders."
Charter Schools USA proposes to provide students with a college and career readiness education in an equitable manner, according to its application. The school is planned to open in 2023-24 with an enrollment of 615 kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its first year. It plans to increase to 765 students by its fifth year.
Valora Cole, chair of the Florida Charter Educational Foundation Inc., which has submitted the application for the charter school, stated in an email that the "high quality K-8 school" will offer parents and families in Sarasota County a choice in education.
The foundation is the governing board of eight charter schools in Florida. Once the application is approved, the school will be managed by Charter Schools USA, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale. The company manages 154 schools in five states, Cole states.
The company's managed schools "graduated at a rate of 95% in 2021 and nearly 70% of all schools earned an A or B with no failing schools across the entire network," she states. "Parents deserve a high quality educational choice and our board believes this new school will be an excellent opportunity for all students."
At an April meeting, Superintendent Brennan Asplen told the charter board members the district is in the process of building a K-8 school about a mile away from their proposed site in Wellen Park.
Other schools within a few miles include Englewood Elementary, Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle School. Also nearby are Englewood SKY Academy, a nonprofit charter middle school, and State College of Florida Collegiate School on the campus of SCF-Venice.
The charter board responded they were aware of this, but added the amount of people ages 30-45 moving into Wellen Park has increased by 13% over the past year.
"It is imperative that you have a strong financial plan,” School Board Chair Jane Goodwin said at the meeting. "We all know it takes money and a curriculum to run a school. There is currently a teacher shortage. How are you planning to attract teachers? We are starting our teachers next year at $50,000 along with an $11,000 benefit package."
Fred Farmer, said he is a former system administrator at Manatee Charter Schools and a teacher for Sarasota County public schools, worked for a short time in the information technology department for the Charter School USA in Oneco.
"It’s a K to 8th-grade elementary middle school owned by Charter Schools, USA," Farmer said in a phone interview. "It is a very large two-story building…. The facility operates at about 50% capacity. And has a low level of educational attainment with very little concern for special needs students. There was a central curriculum that was not open to addressing student needs."
Farmer is now self-employed.
Carol Lerner, a board member for Support Our Schools, said Monday that she heard the vote on the application has been postponed until June 21 to give the board time to discuss it at the June 14 workshop.
District spokesperon Kelsey Whealy said Monday the item was still on Tuesday's agenda.
"Once the meeting is underway, the board can choose a variety of actions by which to proceed — discussion and vote, or make a motion to move the agenda item," Whealy said.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at 1960 Landings Blvd., Sarasota.
