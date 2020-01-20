The public will have the opportunity to voice their concerns about changes to the Pine View School Student Progression Plan at the School Board meeting, set for 3 p.m today.
The changes relate to information about graduation requirements for students in the 2025 graduating class.
"I'm sure that will cause some discussion among the board and in the community," said School Board chair Caroline Zucker.
She said parents want their children to come out of Pine View with an associate degree.
"That's what Pine View is for," she added.
Zucker added that the board has also instituted bringing in more rigorous arts and music programs to Pine View.
She said if the student qualifies and follows the rules to obtain an AA degree, she believes they should be able to pursue it.
Sarasota County sports fans may soon find it difficult to choose which bag they may bring to games.
The School Board will review a list of which items are considered acceptable to bring to sporting events at their workshop Tuesday morning.
As it stands now, none of the following would be acceptable at district athletic events: backpacks, binoculars, drawstring bags, camera cases, fanny packs, mesh bags, oversized tote bags, tinted colored or pattern plastic bags, or tinted plastic bags.
"We've done a tremendous amount," said Zucker, regarding district security. "Right now we're looking at athletic fields and athletic events."
She said the police chief of Sarasota County Schools Police Department, Tim Enos, is in charge of putting together the policy.
The purpose of the policy is to make sure all of the district's campuses are secure during games. To do so, the district's police department will work with local municipalities and the sheriff's office.
"We're really working tightly with the municipalities and the sheriff," said Zucker.
Enos received input from principals and executive directors, and Tuesday's board workshop will be the first time the board gets to see it.
Also during the morning board workshop held today at 8:30 a.m., the board will discuss the search for a new superintendent.
The district is hiring a firm to assist in the search. They've received seven applications.
Zucker said she's uncertain if they will make a final decision today on a firm, but she's hoping that's the case.
The firm would help recruit candidates, and interview teachers and staff for input.
She hopes the district will have a superintendent for the beginning of next school year. That way, their salary will also be factored in when the district does its annual budget.
The board meetings are held in the school board chambers, 1980 Landings Blvd. The board workshop and meeting agendas can be viewed online at sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/2572.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.