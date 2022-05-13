School Board Chair Jane Goodwin asked visitors Friday to behave at the board meeting within the same rules of conduct imposed on school kids. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask our parents to hold those same standards,” she said.
SARASOTA — The Sarasota County Schools Board finished Friday what it had started 10 days before.
Friday’s session was orderly, as opposed to the May 3 meeting that became so chaotic that Vice Chair Tom Edwards, after repeated warnings, adjourned it early.
Audience disruptions and off-topic comments prompted the ending, but started more social media ripples.
Sarasota County is the object of national attention, as rowdiness punctuates its School Board meetings. Board Chair Jane Goodwin asked visitors Friday to behave within the same rules of conduct imposed on school kids.
“I don’t think it’s unreasonable to ask our parents to hold those same standards,” she said.
Following Goodwin’s admonishment, her colleagues chimed in on civility and the public’s right to speak freely. Friday’s meeting then commenced, picking up where it left off May 3.
The five-member board breezed through new business topics and special education funding.
Since the May 3 hearing had ended with public comment relating to agenda items, Friday’s speakers were free to discuss any topic — in 2 minutes. Edwards warned speakers to try sticking with being “clear and transparent” in their comments relating to the agenda.
Otherwise, he said of closing public comments, share “personal attacks, go crazy. Do what you need to do to speak to the School Board.”
Public speakers who included several teachers free-ranged in their views and causes.
Other than Edwards in his role as referee shutting down speakers running over their allotted 2 minutes, that went smoothly. Those issues ran from banning books, to charter schools, to defunding a program called Reading Recovery, to school prayer, to a pay raise for Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
Those 26 or so speakers were squeezed into roughly 45 minutes.
“Thank you all, have a wonderful weekend,” Brown said in closing.
The Sarasota County School Board convenes next at 3 p.m. Tuesday at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd. Public comment is welcomed.
