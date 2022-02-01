The Sarasota County School District will have a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 301 Old Venice Road in Osprey. Pay for bus drivers is $15.67 an hour and the job includes benefits. Email recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net with questions.
OSPREY — During Tuesday night's Sarasota County School Board meeting, Chairperson Jane Goodwin asked parents to be patient with school bus drivers.
The problem is there aren't enough drivers to get the students to and from school. More are needed urgently.
"We have a lot of challenges right now with transportation," Goodwin said.
"There may be changes in your child's route. We had a few instances this week. We are trying to fill positions. Parents can go to our transportation page and download the 'Where's The Bus' app to track school bus routes."
A transportation job fair is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at 301 Old Venice Road in Osprey. Pay is $15.67 an hour and the job includes benefits. Email recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net with questions.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH
School Board members applauded several special presentations at the first meeting for the month of February. Students from Booker High School sang "Lift Every Voice" and award winning Booker Middle School elite dance squad performed to "We Have Overcome."
Dr. Harriet Moore, director of equality for the district, gave a presentation on Black History Month, including the historical timeline of education and how African Americans dealt with the past and are dealing with the distinguished African American education system today.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen thanked students and teachers for the presentations.
Students in kindergarten through third grade may participate in a Black History Month art contest, and older students can submit essays floridablackhistory.com, organized by First Lady Casey DeSantis, Superintendent Brennan Asplen said.
REFERENDUM
Asplen reminded everyone about the referendum renewal in March.
"Please vote," Asplen said. "Nearly 600 of our teachers are paid with those referendum dollars."
"Vote-by-mail ballots for the referendum are on the way now," Goodwin added.
The next school board workshop is Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 9 a.m.
