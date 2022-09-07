SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen spoke about internal communications related new Florida education laws, called by opponents as the "Don't Say Gay" law, at Tuesday night's meeting.
However, the district has no policy to line up with the new law, which went into effect this year.
"We sent out an internal memo to our principals explaining what to do if a student comes to them and says he or she is gay," Asplen said. "The memo stated parents must be notified. But the fact is, we do not have a policy about this law. Our guidelines have not been updated since 2018...My mistake was to include a sentence that teachers must inform parents. What I've learned is that internal communications will end up in the media."
Asplen said he is continuously trying to be transparent with the community.
"I am trying my best to bring clarity to parents," he said. "We are working closely with our attorneys to try to figure out what these laws say and what we are supposed to do."
New legislation involving schools includes three laws signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis near the end of the state's 2022 legislative session.
The Parental Rights in Education law (HB1557) prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity.
The bill read, in part: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”
The “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (W.O.K.E.) Act” revises requirements for required instruction on the history of African Americans and requires that curriculum be revised as needed.
The former HB1467 requires districts to be transparent in the selection of instructional materials their children are exposed to in school.
School Board members will discuss the potential policy changes at an upcoming workshop.
The school district's attorney Dan Deleo said he would try to interpret the new laws so the wording would be more clear before the next workshop, set for Sept. 13.
NEW BUDGET APPROVED
The School Board approved the final budget amendments for the next fiscal year.
The budget for the upcoming school year is $1,358,092,480 — an increase of nearly $400 million from the previous fiscal year.
The property tax rate will drop from 6.709 mills in 2021 to 6.272 this year, lowering the rate from last year’s by about .4 mills.
A mill represents $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property. One mill for a home assessed at $200,000 would be $200, without considering any other factors.
A public hearing to adopt the final millage and budget is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
NEW BOARD MEMBERS
A ceremony for new School Board members is planned for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
