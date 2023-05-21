VENICE — Sarasota County schools have been targeted by a wave of fabricated threats over the past week.
Venice High School went into lockdown twice ahead of its graduation ceremony — once on Wednesday, then again Friday morning.
Threatening messages on social media or via phone had also been made against other Sarasota County Public Schools campuses, including Booker Middle School, Brookside Middle School, Riverview High School and Sarasota High School.
A similar situation played out in early May at University of South Florida campus in Sarasota, where an initial report of shots fired on-campus was later found by law enforcement to be a hoax.
Sarasota County Schools Director of Communications Craig Mangila said the recent threats against schools were part of a greater trend of "swatting" — false reports meant to evoke a response from law enforcement.
"So we have to act on every one as though it were an actual threat," Manglia said Friday.
He added that these kinds of swatting calls or hoax threats happened very often at the end of the school year, when graduation was in sight and final exams were ongoing.
In addition to Sarasota County Public Schools police, officers and vehicles from Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and Venice Police Department arrived outside VHS campus to provide extra security in Friday's incident.
Minutes after it was dispatched over policer radios on Friday, however, a dispatcher reported there was no threat. The school remained on a limited lockdown as some students were picked up early by their parents and caretakers.
Students sent messages to their parents around 12:30 p.m. Friday, saying the school was on lockdown and that they could hear sirens.
School officials later stated that VHS was on "limited lockdown" for a brief time and declared an all-clear by Friday afternoon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.