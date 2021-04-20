SARASOTA - The Sarasota County School Board's current mask mandate policy is set to expire on June 30.
Board members haven't made any decisions about the next school year, and will likely do that at a future board meeting.
But in the meantime, what about summer school?
There are two summer school sessions planned — two weeks in June and two weeks in July. That means masks will be required during the first session, but the second section is after the policy sunsets.
Superintendent Brennan Asplen said during a work session Tuesday with the board that he's concerned about the recent spike in numbers of positive cases and also a lack of summer school teachers.
"I don't want create an additional barrier for teachers and lose them before the second session," Asplen said. "Let's let the policy sunset on June 30 and then make it optional for the second half of summer school. We can see how that goes and decide eventually what we're going to do next year."
Michael Drennen, from Sarasota County Department of Health, said the rate of new positive cases in the county is 6.8%.
"The numbers have increased over the past two weeks, but the severity rate has decreased, Drennan said. "Both Moderna and Pfizer are currently evaluating how effective the vaccine is for 12-16-years-olds. We just don't know how effective these vaccines are for the new variants."
Chair Shirley Brown said she is concerned that the positivity rate is climbing right now.
"I'm not ready to make a decision for next year yet," Brown said. "Maybe a district-wide policy might not be the best thing."
Vice Chair Jane Goodwin agreed.
''We have to wait and see — we had more than 100 new cases on April 18," said. "I would hope the desk shields in the classrooms would be the first thing to go, and then look at masks."
Board member Bridget Ziegler suggested to check with general counsel to see if a policy change needs to be made regarding the shields.
"I'd love to see them go as quickly as possible, but I understand if we need to keep them until the policy sunsets on June 30," Ziegler said.
Asplen said the board will consider possibly making masks optional in August.
New fire training facility in mid-county?
The Suncoast Technical College fire academy director gave a presentation to the board about a new regional fire fighter training site that could potentially be coming to a central location in the county.
Asplen said the 32,000-acre complex would be located off Knights Trail on property that the county currently owns.
"County staff approached us and asked if we wanted to partner with them on a new facility," Asplen said. "I think we should explore our options."
Assistant Superintendent Jody Dumas said the lease on the existing facility in Sarasota will expire in 2033.
"All the equipment in the building is in need of replacement," Dumas said. "And the residential area where the current facility is has extensively grown."
Ron Dipillo, executive director of technical and adult education at Suncoast Technical College, said STC has access to great equipment because of a partnership with the county.
"There are other county facilities that exist in that area," Dipillo said. "It just makes sense for us to be in a mid-county location."
Board member Bridget Ziegler inquired about cost projections.
Dumas estimated it would probably be about $5 million.
Superintendent evaluation plan
Brown said she doesn't think it's fair to evaluate the superintendent when he hasn't been told what the board will be evaluating.
"This is his first year, what should we evaluate him on?" Brown asked.
"I think we'll want to evaluate him on COVID," Goodwin said. "He's done a great job getting the schools back open."
"Dr. Asplen voluntarily provided us with an update of his 90-day plan before he was even appointed, which was very goal-oriented," Ziegler said.
Brown said the Board will have another discussion in May before the evaluation form is completed in June.
At a meeting held later Tuesday, Asplen said the recent town halls were very successful.
"The goal was to retrieve information from parents, and we will utilize the information in our strategic plan."
No Kid Hungry
The Board approved the "No Kid Hungry - Share Our Strength" Summer feeding grant application.
Grant funds of $60,000 will be used to operate the USDA Summer Food Service program for children in Sarasota County Schools and community sites to better serve students so they receive adequate nutrition during the summer months.
A portable freezer/cooler will be purchased, and employee costs for preparation and distribution will be offset.
The next workshop and meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4.
