SARASOTA— The Sarasota County School District has assembled resource packets and videos for students returning to school and staff returning to work.
The student resource guide, called "Return To Learn" was released Thursday, and provides tips for families who chose to return to a traditional classroom setting, remote learning, or a virtual program.
Here's some tips they provided:
Returning to school
• Before coming to school, parents will assess their child's symptoms. If the child has a fever 100.4 or above, cough, shortness of breath, loss or taste or smell, or has been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, the parent will keep them at home
• Students will wear face coverings and social distance while waiting for the bus, and keep face covering on while on the bus.
• Parents will remain in cars during drop-off, and are not to walk their children to the classroom or cafeteria.
• Bring a reusable water bottle to school. There will be water-filling stations or water for purchase.
• Students are to use their own headphones at the computers, and use hand sanitizer before and after using the computer.
• Students will wash their hands frequently throughout the day.
• Students must keep face coverings on while changing classes, while waiting in line in the cafeteria, and before leaving the table.
• Visitors and parents are limited to appointments and essential business.
Remote learning:
• Students are expected to participate for an entire school day.
• Remote learning may not be recorded.
• Parents should not interrupt or participate in remote learning; if they have a question, they should request a teacher conference.
• If a remote student is disruptive, the teacher may mute or stop the video, and disciplinary procedures will take place.
• The district recommends remote students remain in the remote program for an entire semester.
In the "Return to Work" packet, many of the recommendations are the same, including wearing face coverings, monitoring how you feel before coming to work, etc. The return to work packet explains enhanced cleaning measures, including the introduction of Omnishield, an anti-microbial disinfectant that kills and inhibits growth of 'problematic bacteria and viruses'. At the front desk areas, sneeze guards will be installed to provide staff an extra layer of protection.
Both packets and the resource videos can be found at sarasotacountyschools.net/backtoschool.
