School Districts: Bus drivers wanted By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 34 min ago

NORTH PORT — A large vinyl sign hanging outside of Heron Creek Middle School in North Port states the Sarasota County School District is seeking bus drivers.

Similar signs are posted outside L.A. Ainger Middle School in Englewood and at Charlotte Technical Center in Murdock.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen has said in previous school board meetings that the district is also short on maintenance staff and substitute teachers.

"If you want to work five days a week, we definitely have a spot for you," Asplen said. "I do want to remind everyone that our district pays more than surrounding districts."

Qualified applicants are encouraged to visit the Human Resources page to start the application process.

The Charlotte County School District also has several positions posted on its website. For more information, visit www.yourcharlotteschools.net/Page/18740.

A spokesperson with the DeSoto County School District said there are postings at schools all around the county advertising that bus drivers are needed.

DeSoto County is also hiring custodians and food service workers. To apply, visit www.desotoschools.com/apps/pages/jobs.

Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com

COVID-19 is compounding the shortage of bus drivers and other staff facing local schools. Schools report employees are having to do other jobs due to staff absenteeism. SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
