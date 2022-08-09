It's time for motorists to watch their speed around those flashing school signs.
The first day of school is Wednesday for Charlotte, Sarasota and DeSoto County students.
As students make their way to bus stops, local authorities have warned drivers they will be adding additional patrol to ensure the safety of students.
School bus stops, crosswalks and school speed zones are all places to use extra care, officials say.
Buses will be on the roads early, and routes run throughout most of the day as students head to and from schools.
"Yellow flashing lights indicate the bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children," Sarasota County Schools spokesperson Kelsey Whealy said. "Motorists should slow down and prepare to stop their vehicles. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off. Motorists must stop their cars and wait until the red lights stop flashing, the extended stop-arm is withdrawn, and the bus begins moving before they can start driving again."
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced this week a high visibility enforcement initiative focusing on motor vehicle, pedestrian and bicyclist safety.
"Today through May 2023, we are adding an extra layer of education and enforcement in parts of Sarasota County where we are seeing the most amount of incidents," a news release from the Sheriff's Office stated.
In Charlotte County, officers will be out as well. The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office road patrol and traffic unit members will be out in full complement, monitoring school zones, bus stops and roads to ensure safe travels to and from school, CCSO spokesperson Christopher Hall stated.
"The safety of everyone, especially our children, is our highest priority," Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prumell stated in an email. "I want to remind drivers that when you are behind the wheel, that is where your focus needs to be. Anything can happen, and if you aren't paying attention, life can be lost in the blink of an eye. Please put the phones down, keep your eyes up, and obey posted speed limits – not just in school zones, but everywhere. Let's make sure our kids are safe."
The minimum penalty for not stopping when a school bus is stopped is 3 points on your license and a fine of $268, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
The North Port Police Department launched "Operation Wreck-Less" this week.
"We will be highlighting targeted areas and enforcement in our area. This includes reckless driving, speeding, wearing seatbelts, moving over, using turn signals, school zones safety, red light running, DUI enforcement, distracted driving, aggressive driving, vehicle maintenance, pedestrian/bike traffic, and more," the department posted on social media.
Whealy added that Sarasota County Schools encourages all families with bus riders to download the "Where's The Bus App" to help them track the location of their child's bus, including when it will arrive at their stop. The Where's The Bus App is free and available for use with mobile devices that have internet access. For more information, visit www.WheresTheBus.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.