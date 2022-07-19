School job fair in North Port is Wednesday Staff Report Jul 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Sarasota County School District has planned a job fair 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at Suncoast Technical College, 4445 Career Lane, North Port.Connect with school teams and district departments to learn more about a variety of open positions in the school district.Attendees will receive one-on-one guidance from recruiters, including learning more about starting salary and employer-paid benefits package.Register at: forms.office.com/r/7RJ3x5pLyQ or email recruitment@sarasotacountyschools.net with any questions. Visit www.sarasota.k12.fl.us/jobs/ for qualifications, policies and to see what jobs are open. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Trending Now North Port rejects highway housing project, urges more commercial Real-deal deli is back: Chef Solomon Shenker returns to Sarasota this fall North Port urges City Hall pay hikes, commission to debate it More growth in North Port, some aren't happy, however G.O.O.D. Neighbor, bad idea? City reviews volunteer program Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now North Port rejects highway housing project, urges more commercial Real-deal deli is back: Chef Solomon Shenker returns to Sarasota this fall North Port urges City Hall pay hikes, commission to debate it More growth in North Port, some aren't happy, however G.O.O.D. Neighbor, bad idea? City reviews volunteer program
