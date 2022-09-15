Perhaps the most concerning repercussion of teacher shortages is a decline in students’ academic achievement. In a January 2022 study published by the Annenberg Institute at Brown University, test scores of 5.4 million third to eighth graders showed changes during the pandemic. Both reading and math scores dropped significantly. For elementary-age students, gaps in achievement between high and low-poverty schools were 15-20% wider in reading and math than those pre-pandemic.
An April 2022 article published by McKinsey & Company estimates students in North America are 4 months behind in their learning. Working to address teacher shortages and get students back on track is going to be a time-consuming and costly process.
While third-graders around the nation have slipped behind in reading levels since COVID-19, local school districts are taking steps to address the challenge.
At a Sarasota County School Board workshop this week, Brandon Johnson, head of elementary school curriculum for the district, said overall achievement maintained its level or increased for 17 out of the district's 23 elementary schools.
"We are excited to see these results," Johnson said. "We are targeting second- and third-grade reading levels as part of the strategic plan by increasing progress monitoring to achieve a high level of success. We will support all our students on every level.
"We've added reading recovery teachers to work with our first- through third-graders. Instructional facilitators for math have also been added," he said.
Assistant Superintendent Chris Renouf updated board members about a new position the school district has added.
"We've added expert curriculum teams and hired a director of Early Learning/Pre-K for PK Literacy and Instruction," Renouf said. "New curriculum and new standards were reviewed for the 2021-2022 school year. We are very pleased about the progress our schools are showing."
The district's curriculum team provides teachers/schools with supplemental resources from a collection of materials endorsed by the Florida Department of Education, explained Kelsey Whealy, a spokesperson for Sarasota County Schools, in an email to The Daily Sun.
"Teachers are able to use any FDOE supplementals they prefer on any given topic," she wrote. "There are also academic supports and interventions for reading based on how a student scores on assessments."
Charlotte County Public Schools are on task to bolster reading as well.
"Teachers are offering intervention and tiered support for students who need it," Charlotte County Public Schools spokesperson Mike Riley stated in an email to The Daily Sun. "We have designed a K-12 student worker program. We employ and train high school students who qualify based upon their application to work with our youngest striving readers."
The district also participates in the state's New Worlds Reading program, which enables qualifying students to receive books sent to their home monthly at no cost, Riley added.
COMMUNITY HELP
Renouf said Sarasota County Schools is partnering with the Florida Division of Early Learning and the Sarasota Early Learning Coalition to implement more programs in the summer months.
Now that COVID-era restrictions have been lifted, both Sarasota and Charlotte school districts are welcoming volunteers to help students read.
"We do encourage and invite parents to come in to the classrooms and volunteer — and also to read with their children at home," Riley stated. "We also have volunteer tutors for our English Language Learners. They have been trained, and we provide them with their resources."
"Volunteers are allowed in classrooms provided they have met the requirements for the level of volunteering they’re seeking and a teacher/school has requested volunteer assistance," Whealy stated.
READING AT HOME
"School communities regularly stress the importance of parental and family involvement in all aspects of a child’s educational journey, including the many benefits of families reading with their children," Whealy wrote.
Charlotte County schools have a website, Read at Home, that guides parents to reading choices, techniques and resources.
Several elementary schools have resources for parents to help encourage reading at home. In Charlotte County schools, parents are invited to come into the schools two mornings a week to find books and other resources they can take home.
More information about these programs is available at individual school websites.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.