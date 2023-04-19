SARASOTA — Non-emergency calls to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will now be assisted by a new automated system, according to staff.
SCSO issued a press release on Wednesday to tout the new "automated attendant system" for their non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 through the Sarasota County Public Safety Communications Center.
"As always, we would like to remind those calling the center for non-emergency incidents to use (941) 316-1201," the release read. "If you are in doubt about whether you are having an emergency, dial 911."
The new system was implemented due to a rise in call volume from 2022.
SCOS estimated that the agency handled 657,970 calls over the past year, with 289,624 emergency calls for service in the same period.
"With a 15% increase in call volume this year, this system will help both the agency and the community address issues more efficiently, rapidly, and streamlined," the release read.
The automated system will help direct non-emergency calls to a variety of emergency and county services, including the county jail, Animal Services, Records, Fingerprinting and Sex Offender Registration, Fugitive Apprehensions, and 311Connect.
If a call to the non-emergency line does turn out to require emergency aid, callers will be directed to press "1" and be transferred with priority to a calltaker.
Callers can also press "0" to be routed to a communications center operator for further assistance. A Spanish option will also available with the same prompts.
