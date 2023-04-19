Sarasota County Sheriff's Office
PHOTO PROVIDED BY SARASOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SARASOTA — Non-emergency calls to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office will now be assisted by a new automated system, according to staff.

SCSO issued a press release on Wednesday to tout the new "automated attendant system" for their non-emergency line at 941-316-1201 through the Sarasota County Public Safety Communications Center.


   
