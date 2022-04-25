NORTH PORT — The city of North Port is using tax dollars to install a public sculpture.
That’s on top of the $10,000 the city has paid the artist from a fund paid into by developers.
The City Commission on Tuesday must approve the expenditure for the display of a metal roseate spoonbill, removed from its former roost due to rust issues.
North Port’s Public Works Department will bill for labor and parts. Moving the 10-foot bird to City Hall from storage alone is $400.
The city’s Art Advisory Board had recommended it be placed on the second floor.
“Looking forward to finding a proper home” for the spoonbill, said Laura Ansel, Parks & Recreation division spokesperson and the city’s liaison to the Art Advisory Board.
Problems surfaced in 2020, when former Mayor Debbie McDowell noticed rust on the sculpture displayed at West Price and Sumter boulevards.
“I am very disappointed,” McDowell responded after learning that St. Petersburg artist Donald Gialanella wouldn’t repair his work. “It’s only going to get worse, get worse very quickly.”
In North Port, its developers in each of nine Activity Centers contribute to a city Art Fund, which, in turn, is used to purchase sculptures, murals and visual art in public places. That fund is about $118,000.
In exchange for not paying into it, some contribute their own artwork. Cocoplum Village Shops on Tamiami Trail, for example, has pink flamingo sculptures, giraffes and oversized Adirondack chair art. A Sarasota developer owns that property.
The Gallery at North Port, a new senior center near City Hall, commissions artists to create pieces within its campus.
Former North Port Commissioner Chris Hanks considered contacting Gialanella with a “polite suggestion” to fix his work. North Port then moved the spoonbill into storage. That pedestal where it stood remains empty.
Modifying and welding the spoonbill to fit its new home, transporting and mounting it — $70 in stud anchors and a concrete drill bit — would run the city $1,080. No word whether the Art Fund would reimburse those costs.
The City Commission meets 6 p.m. Tuesday at North Port City Hall, 4970 City Hall Blvd.
