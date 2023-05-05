NORTH PORT — A second suspect was arrested in connection to two cases of robberies set up by Facebook Marketplace.
Jalexus Shrell Jenkins, 28, has been charged with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated assault along with using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
The North Port Police Department previously arrested another suspect, 21-year-old Cly’etavia Ashonna Lee, in connection with the two robberies reported from the 5200 block of South Biscayne Boulevard.
NPPD Chief Todd Garrison praised his department staff and detectives for locating and arresting both suspects.
“Do not come to North Port thinking you will rip off our community. We will find you,” says Garrison said in a Friday news release.
According to the arrest report, two different individuals attempted to purchase a car from a person through the Facebook Marketplace on April 30. The name listed as the seller was not either suspect's name.
In both cases, the would-be purchaser arrived at an agreed upon location. They then met a woman later identified as Lee, who held them at gunpoint and forced them to hand over money and payment cards.
Those cards were later allegedly and unsuccessfully used at a Walmart in Sarasota, where both suspects live.
A second suspect was seen on surveillance footage of the area driving a red "utility vehicle" that Lee emerged from in both cases.
According to authorities, one of the complainants attempted to move and had their car's movements mirrored by the red car.
The car was later found to be registered in Jenkins' name. North Port officers later met with Jenkins and interviewed her, though the short summary of their conversation was redacted on the arrest report.
Jenkins was ultimately determined by officers to be involved in the alleged robberies, arrested, and transported to Sarasota County. She is currently being held on $151,500 total bond.
