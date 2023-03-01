NORTH PORT — A local woman is hoping to raise the alarm on what she calls a lack of protection for service animals.
Last year, Megan Touchstone visited Deer Prairie Creek with her family and her service dog, Buddy.
Touchstone's family purchased and trained Buddy to aid Megan in a variety of ways, including finding help when she experiences illness or picking up objects she dropped.
When the family visited the park, Megan Touchstone said Buddy was on a short leash and did not have his service animal vest.
Another dog showed up — no leash in sight — and began to attack Buddy, she claimed.
“The dog was swinging him around by the neck, and Buddy did not even fight back," Megan Touchstone wrote in a February message to The Daily Sun.
The other dog's owner arrived and left with her dog in tow, Touchstone said. The family was able to capture some of the incident on a camera.
After identifying the suspect, Touchstone said she approached State Attorney Ed Brodsky's office to pursue criminal charges of interfering with a service dog.
Touchstone described the year-long process as difficult, with the case being assigned to three different assistant state attorneys during the time.
It was the last official, the family said, that stated they were dropping the case because Buddy had not been wearing his service vest when he was attacked by the other dog.
It shocked Touchstone, who said a judge and another assistant state attorney told her the case qualified to proceed.
She cited the Americans with Disabilities Act, which specifies legal protections apply to service animals regardless of whether they are vested at the time.
"Handlers deserve justice … Florida should not be encouraging irresponsible dog ownership," she wrote.
Buddy still lives with the family in North Port. However, Touchstone said he has lost much his ability to act as a service dog. He began having panic attacks, which required medical treatment, as well as being fearful of public spaces.
Touchstone stated her own health declined. She was diagnosed as a teenager with a number of conditions, including small fiber polyneuropathy, dysautonomia, Ehler’s Danlos syndrome and Crohn’s disease.
Her family raised approximately $4,700 toward buying and training Buddy in 2020. Raising money for a new service animal is tough and programs providing subsidized or free service animal training have long waits.
Touchstone said life without her service animal has severely limited her own mobility, preventing her from starting college and living independently. The attack and its aftermath have become additional stressors.
And even if she was able to replace Buddy as a service animal, Touchstone said seeing him in pain and losing the bond between them is a harm that can never be fully healed.
"I don't know exactly what the future holds," she said Monday.
Touchstone said she intends to raise awareness and ask the public to contact their public officials — including the State Attorney's Office.
She is hopeful that through public campaigning and social media messaging — using hashtags like #justiceformyservicebuddy — she can prevent other service animals and their handlers from facing the same harm.
Touchstone emphasized what she saw as a societal apathy toward service animals, with people confusing them for pets of convenience rather than a valuable tool for people with disabilities.
