Suncoast Waterkeeper volunteers Allison Albee and Abbey Tyrna work to find bacteria at Longboat Key boat dock. Suncoast Waterkeeper is receiving a $25,000 grant for a patrol boat from the Selby Foundation.
SARASOTA - More than $1 million is set for area nonprofits from The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.
The foundation made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting the $1,042,735 in grants will support Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee county nonprofits with capital funds.
Those funds will assist youth, families, neighborhoods, arts and environment, it stated in a news release.
“The positive effect these funds will have on people living in a four-county region will be felt for generations through the important work of nonprofit organizations shaping the success of our community,” Selby Foundation President/CEO Susie Bowie stated in the news release. “Bill and Marie Selby were passionate about opportunity for everyone, and we can see the continued impact of their legacy reflected in these outstanding grants.”
The awardees included Punta Gorda's Military Heritage Museum; Arcadia's ARC DeSoto, Inc.; and Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Inc., of Venice, among others.
Among the beneficiaries in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties were:
• Second Heart Homes, in Sarasota: $56,967 to plumbing and roofing repairs for three homes of people experiencing homelessness.
• Children First, in Sarasota: $71,542 for playground equipment at Sarasota's Dalbeck Center serving Head Start programs.
• First Step of Sarasota - $250,000 for bringing its crisis detox services and its crisis mental health services onto a single campus.
• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Inc., of Venice - $90,000 to assist with renovating its mentoring headquarters.
• Arc DeSoto Inc., of Arcadia - $20,725 to buy equipment for job training experiences for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
• Sarasota African American Cultural Coalition Inc. - $99,956 for renovations of Reid House to bring people together.
