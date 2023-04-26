Allison Albee and Abbey Tyrna

Suncoast Waterkeeper volunteers Allison Albee and Abbey Tyrna work to find bacteria at Longboat Key boat dock. Suncoast Waterkeeper is receiving a $25,000 grant for a patrol boat from the Selby Foundation.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - More than $1 million is set for area nonprofits from The William G. and Marie Selby Foundation.

The foundation made the announcement Wednesday morning, noting the $1,042,735 in grants will support Charlotte, DeSoto, Sarasota and Manatee county nonprofits with capital funds.


   
