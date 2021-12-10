NORTH PORT — City commissioners get two cost choices in replacing septic and well systems in North Port.
Or they could scrap the whole idea.
The hot-button issue is on Tuesday's commission agenda. It's the first stages of replacing so-called onsite sewage treatment and disposal systems — or septic tanks and drain fields — with city services. City water is also in the future, for new and existing homes.
The five commissioners review and debate sewer/water hook-up choices, one for hardships, another for average homeowners. In today's dollars, individual connection fees would run about $11,000, which could be financed at an estimated $41 a month, a city spokesperson said. Surtaxes, grants and other incentives would help in reducing construction costs of some $34,000 per home. Hardship fees would further reduce those costs. Qualifications and hardship reviews would apply.
Commissioners Tuesday discuss the two options. They could also recommend something different, Interim Utilities division director Mike Vuolo said.
“Ultimately, it's the commission's decision,” he said.
North Port commissioners in May had affirmed a design and engineering package in a first-phase, water and sewer conversion in one of 29 districts.
Those neighborhoods within the South Salford-Blue Ridge district are about 60% built out. The first-phase price tag, a $474,796 engineering/design package, came with protests, however.
The commission’s 3-2 vote had then-Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Debbie McDowell in the minority.
“So many unknowns,” Emrich had said of sewer conversions. “I believe this can wait.”
But the majority ruled.
About 40% of existing homes in the Blue Ridge-North Salford district use private septic. And about 30% of Florida’s population has septic systems, or about 2.6 million systems. The state represents some 12% of the country’s septic systems, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
North Port has nearly 44,000 platted lots, of which 40% are built out. Depending on where you live, septic systems and well water range from zero to about 90%, according to data supplied by Giffels-Webster Engineers, the Englewood firm conducting a long-term study and recommending which North Port district went first.
Arguments for replacing septic center on escaping contaminants that reach aquifers and surface waters. Over-fertilized lawns, farm drainage and rainwater runoff, some 300 billion gallons of annual statewide wastewater, all cross-check a healthier Florida, most agree. Extra nitrogen from these sources stimulates damaging algae and stresses aquatic wildlife. It can also drive off tourists, as happens along the West Coast.
Opponents argue it’s too much money, though, as in nearly $1 billion in North Port alone, or a $1 billion in Florida each of the next 20 years, researchers estimate. That first phase in the South Salford-Blue Ridge district would run nearly $30 million.
Dan Beilman, who had led a petition drive to flush conversion plans, asserted switching over was "big government out of control. Everybody’s happy with what they have.”
Getting North Port completely connected to water and sewer lines is years down the road, however. The city has nearly 45,000 unsewered parcels; there are 11,100 parcels hooked to the system.
Getting North Port in compliance is part of Florida’s campaign on septic-tank regulations and lessening raw nutrients in waterways and drinking water resources.
The hammer for change is Senate Bill 712, the Clean Waterways Act, which includes changes in wastewater treatment. It was a platform in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s campaign — addressing water issues, particularly blue-green algae, partly due to septic tanks.
Commissioners meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at city hall, 4790 City Hall Blvd. The water/sewer issue is one of many agenda items. Public comment is welcomed.
